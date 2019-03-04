Win eternal fame and glory by naming the new Chilliwack lane

Contest geared to having fun and piquing Chilliwack's interest in the downtown project

The goal of the Name the Lane contest is to name the pathway that will be snaking through the heart of the brand-new Algra Bros. development in downtown Chilliwack. (Jennifer Feinberg/ The Progress)

The individual who comes up with the winning entry in the “Name the Lane” contest from the Algra Brothers will be making Chilliwack history — and $100 bucks.

A small window to achieve “eternal fame and glory” is at open right now to anyone suggesting an inspiring name for the new pathway inside the Algra Bros’ ambitious project for downtown Chilliwack.

“We thought a contest would be a fun way to bring the public in on the effort to name the new lane,” explained Jon Kinneman, marketing and art director for Algra Bros.

The new pedestrian pathway will eventually become the very heart of the Algra Bros. development, stretching from Princess Lane to Five Corners.

“This isn’t a mall or a shopping centre,” reads the project description. “It’s the city’s downtown being rediscovered, reimagined, rebuilt, and reconnected.

“Chilliwack is back — be a part of it.”

The contest is part of the slick, modern #ChilliwackIsBack campaign developed to accompany the rebuilding project that will cover four acres with new restaurant, retail, office, and residential space.

The naming contest is attracting public interest and input, as the construction phase of the multi-use project is about to get underway in the next few weeks.

“The winner will be the name that inspires us the most!” according to contest organizers.

The deadline is Friday, March 8 at 5 p.m. to submit a “Name the Lane” suggestion. Contest entries are found in the comments below the “Name the Lane” post on the Algra Brothers’ Instagram page, Downtown Chilliwack. Scroll down and add as many entries as you like until the deadline.

The winner will be announced online within a day or two of the contest closing.

