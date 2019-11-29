Wilson’s Landing firefighters to collect for Christmas food drive

Annual Christmas Santa Run will collect for Central Okanagan Food Bank on Monday, Dec. 2

Residents along Westside Road may want to pick up a few extra non-perishables over the weekend.

Members of the Wilson’s Landing Fire Department will be going door-to-door in their service area on Monday night, collecting donations for the annual Christmas Santa Run food drive.

Between 5 and 9 p.m. Dec. 2, Wilson’s Landing firefighters will join forces with a special jolly guest from the North Pole, who will drive with them by fire truck through neighbourhoods from Traders Cove to Shelter Cove, including Lake Okanagan Resort.

Food and cash donations will be collected for the Central Okanagan Community Food Bank facility in West Kelowna.

Last year’s drive brought in 20 boxes of donated food and $700 in cash for the food bank.

For more information, email WLFD.command@rdco.com or call 250-469-6161.

READ MORE: Kalamalka pipers join pub crawl for Christmas fundraiser

READ MORE: Crude photos land Penticton’s Santa on the ‘naughty list’

Brendan Shykora