Wilson remains chair of school board

Trustee Shirley Wilson will remain chair of the Abbotsford board of education.

Wilson was re-elected by fellow trustees Tuesday evening. Stan Petersen also retained his role as vice-chair.

The chair and vice-chair are elected each year. Both Petersen and Wilson had served one year in their respective seats.

Following the election, Wilson highlighted several accomplishments from 2017, including: Abbotsford Restorative Justice’s 2017 Restorative and Peaceful Schools Award for superintendent Kevin Godden; Abbotsford School of Integrated Arts Sumas Mountain’s designation as a 2016-2018 Exemplary School by the Arts Schools Network; the naming of W.J. Mouat’s football field in honour of former principal Jim Latham; and the construction of an inclusive playground at McMillan Elementary.

“As the Abbotsford school district continues to grow and evolve, we have much to celebrate and many ways to share success,” Wilson said. “We continue with our strategic direction, marking progress in many areas including our own board governance.”