Willowbrook Mall expands with new restaurant area

The indoor-outdoor space opens next summer

Willowbrook Shopping Centre breaks ground this month on a new expansion dubbed The Courtyard. (QuadReal Properties)

Langley’s Willowbrook Shopping Centre is getting a 27,500 square foot expansion.

The new expansion, dubbed The Courtyard, includes an entertainment area and 10 new eateries and food options.

Construction begins this July, and it’s slated to open in the summer of 2022.

Features are to include a fire pit, a water feature, and “an elevated pedestrian experience including enhanced landscaping and lounge areas for social gathering, entertainment, and events,” according to a press release from the shopping centre.

“We’re excited about the new development; this is the next step in curating Willowbrook’s unique offerings,” said Larissa Jacobson, Vice President, Retail Leasing, of the QuadReal Property Group which operates the mall.

Confirmed eateries for the new area are:

• AO Ramen Upscale Japanese dining including the only teppanyaki bar south of the Fraser.

• Chachi’s Gourmet sandwiches and comfort food.

• Good Taco Fresh, homemade tortillas and authentic fillings are at the heart of every Good Taco.

• Trattoria Italian Kitchen Classic Italian cuisine with the charm of a neighbourhood feel.

• OEB Breakfast Co. An all-day breakfast and lunch restaurant that offers familiar classics.

