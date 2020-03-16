Williams Lake ups it sanitization of City facilities

Williams Lake's maintenance department has upped its sanitation measures because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Signage at the Williams Lake Airport is part of the City’s measures in place for COVID-19. (Photo submitted)

“We’ve added extra to all our City facilities, the airport being one of them, where we have some of our facility staff go in and sanitize the surfaces — the doorknobs, the phones, computer, the counter tops, all those areas where people can come in contact with them,” Gary Muraca told the Tribune Monday.

Signage is also going up in all facilities about what to do and the symptoms of the virus.

“We are following the lead of the provincial and federal governments and making sure we are on top of it and doing what we can.”

At the Williams Lake Regional Airport no extra screening measures have been implemented, however, staff there have been educated on the signs of COVID-19 and what to look for.

“We are pretty limited on what we can do at the airport. If you got on a plane somewhere else with symptoms then all we can do is be right behind you with a Lysol wipe, cleaning up those areas and make sure it’s not being passed on. We also have the signage that tells passengers what to look for.”

Muraca said some staff members who travelled to Mexico recently have been quarantined.

In total an extra 16 hours a week has been added for the sanitizing, he said, adding they are trying to keep the public and staff safe.

As reported last week, crews working with the City’s water and sewer system are wearing protective gear such as goggles and masks.

Management staff is also being encouraged to work from home where possible and the City has started determining what services will be essential in case that type of response is necessary.

“It’s not about panicking but being prepared, he added.

The City has also prepared an informational page regarding COVID-19 situation on its website.

“We ask that residents and staff take time to read through the information. We will continue to update the page as necessary,” said Guillermo Angel, corporate engagement officer in press release.

