Williams Lake Tribune staff finalists in Ma Murray newspaper awards

Aileen Hewett turned 101 on Monday, May 27, and enjoyed a visit from Molly, the St. John's Ambulance therapy dog, at Deni House where Hewett has been living since Oct. 12, 2018. When asked what her secret to longevity is, Hewett replied, "I stayed healthy by working I guess." Hewett led the way in the 1970s to create the Child Development Centre. She was born in Saskatchewan near Nipawan and Radville, Sask. Her son Tom Hewett said she was born on the homestead and her birth certificate actually lists the co-ordinates. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake Tribune staff have been named as finalists in two categories in the Ma Murray Community News Media Awards 2020.

Tribune reporter Monica Lamb-Yorski is a finalist in the Portrait/Personality Photo Award category for her photo called Best Buds.

The photograph captured Aileen Hewett on her 101st birthday enjoying a visit with Molly, a six-and-a-half-year-old golden retriever, who is a St. John’s Ambulance certified therapy dog. Molly and her handler paid a special visit to Hewett at Deni House for her birthday because Hewett loves her so much.

Tribune editor Angie Mindus is a finalist in the Multimedia Breaking News Story Award category with her coverage of the Rally to Vancouver forest industry demonstration which arrived on the doorsteps of the Union of B.C. Municipalities in downtown Vancouver Sept. 25. The piece is titled, ‘They’re hearing us now’: Cariboo leaders leave UBCM convention to cheer on rallying Cariboo loggers.

The Ma Murray Awards recognizes the achievements of the B.C. and Yukon Newspaper Association’s 95-member newspapers in British Columbia and Yukon in more than 40 categories, covering all aspects of the newspaper industry, such as reporting, photography, advertising, community contribution and more.

Read More: Black Press Media finalists to head to the B.C. and Yukon journalism awards

Tribune publisher Kathy McLean said she is ‘beyond excited’ for her team of news reporters.

“Being acknowledged by the BCYNA is a true testament of the hard work and commitment they bring every day to the Williams Lake Tribune and our loyal readers,” McLean said. “The Cariboo Chilcotin and Central Coast is a vast demographic of culture and history and this team of four reporters has done an astonishing job working around the clock to provide hard hitting news coverage, action-packed sports coverage and local arts and entertainment coverage. I want to thank them all for their dedication.”

Lamb-Yorski joined the Williams Lake Tribune in 2011 after having worked at the Prince Rupert Daily News and Prince Rupert Northern View. She has 18 years experience in journalism and has previously been recognized for her work by the Canadian Community Newspaper Association (CCNA).

Mindus has more than 20 years experience in the newspaper business, working at newspapers in Alberta before joining the Tribune as a photographer in 1994, and later a hard news reporter. Mindus came back to the Tribune as editor in 2013.

It is the second time Mindus has been nominated in the Multimedia Breaking News category. In 2018 Mindus won silver for her piece Riske Creek ranchers go it alone in fight against dangerous wildfire. Last year she took home silver in the Spot News category for her image of construction workers assisting a man was injured after a fall on the sidewalk.

This year’s Ma Murray winners will be announced at an awards gala at the River Rock Casino Resort on Saturday, April 25.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune