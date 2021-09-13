Williams Lake resident wins 87th annual PNE prize home

The Pacific National Exhibition (PNE) awarded the 87th Annual PNE Prize Home to Williams Lake resident Connie Thompson.

“We’re so excited and honoured to announce Connie as the winner of this year’s PNE Prize Home draw,” says Shelley Frost, President and CEO of the Pacific National Exhibition. “It’s incredibly exciting for us to have the 2021 Home built in the Lower Mainland. On behalf of the entire PNE extended family, congratulations to Connie – the proud new owner of this luxurious home.”

With a total prize package valued at $1.8 million, this year’s home is a energy-efficient home built by Distrikt Homes of Langley. Located just minutes from the beautiful surrounding area beaches and local amenities in South Surrey, the 2021 home was built off the PNE fairgrounds for the first time in the PNE Prize Home’s 87-year history.

This year, more than 733,000 tickets were sold to guests of the Fair, as well as by phone and online. Proceeds from the lottery support a variety of non-profit programs at the Pacific National Exhibition, including agriculture, community, educational incentives, arts and a large number of other local efforts.

2021 PNE Prize Home Grand Prize Package

3,600 square foot modern masterpiece spanning three levels; 4 bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms

Main level features open concept living with walk-out access to a private backyard oasis

Large master bedroom with ensuite and walk-in closet, two additional bedrooms and bathrooms

Spacious home gym, media room, and a guest bedroom and bathroom

Stylish indoor furniture throughout from Yaletown Interiors

Premium appliances including a Samsung laundry pair

Electric vehicle charger and high efficiency heat pump

Development bordering McNally Creek and its protected greenspace

