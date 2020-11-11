Williams Lake Remembrance Day ceremony can be viewed online

The Legion will hold a small service at the cenotaph but discourages public from attending

It will be a quieter Remembrance Day service outside City Hall in Williams Lake on Wednesday, Nov. 11, with the public being encouraged to view it online. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A scaled down Remembrance Day ceremony will take place Wednesday, Nov. 11 in Williams Lake and the public is being asked to view it from home via the Tribune’s Facebook or on Shaw Cable.

Royal Canadian Legion Branch 139 member Vivian MacNeil has organized the ceremony and said only nine wreaths will be presented.

“We will hold the minute of silence at 11 a.m.,” she said.

On Friday, Nov. 6 the legion learned it cannot hold any gatherings inside for Remembrance Day so the plans it had to host a small gathering for veterans was cancelled.

It has since closed the branch.

Dr. Silvina Mema, medical health officer for Interior Health, is urging everyobe to “please stay home, stay safe, and protect our vulnerable seniors, veterans and service personnel.”

“Interior Health honours all veterans, active and retired service personnel and their families in Remembrance Day. However, we ask everyone to commemorate virtually this year,” Mema noted. “As cases of COVID-19 increase throughout the province and region, please do not proceed with social events planned after your Nov. 11 commemorations.”

President Joyce Norberg said poppy sales have continued at various local businesses in Williams Lake.

“We have sent out 200 e-mails asking if people want to donate toward a wreath that we will put at the cenotaph — they won’t be going into the businesses this year.”

Norberg said there will be two younger service men and two RCMP members standing at the four corners of the cenotaph for the hour, but the flyover by the Williams Lake Flying Club will not be happening this year.

