Williams Lake RCMP to take part in nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Williams Lake RCMP will be taking part of a moment of silence at 10 a.m. Friday morning, April 24 for all those who died in Nova Scotia last weekend in a mass shooting, including an RCMP officer.

The event will be held at the flag pole at the Williams Lake detachment at precisely 10 a.m. and will see officers dressed in red serge.

“In light of the tragic chain of events that culminated in the passing of at least 22 people including one of our own, Cst. Heidi Stevenson, “H” Division (Nova Scotia) has taken the lead and is requesting our assistance to honour the fallen by conducting a moment of silence nationwide at precisely 10 a.m. Friday, April 24,” said Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron, adding officers will be social distancing.

The RCMP Foundation has established a new Fallen Officer Fund to help the family of Nova Scotia officer Const. Heidi Stevenson, who was killed in the line of duty April 19th.

