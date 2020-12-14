Williams Lake RCMP rush stabbing victim to hospital after disturbance call in Glendale

A woman has been arrested in relation to the incident

A 30-year-old woman remains in police custody following an early morning disturbance in the Glendale neighbourhood which left one man with a stab wound, say Mounties.

On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:47 a.m., Williams Lake RCMP were called to a report of a disturbance at a residence in the 1000 block of Maple Street in the lakecity.

When police arrived, they found the 30-year-old wounded man and immediately rushed him to hospital. His injuries are serious but not believed to be life threatening. A 30 year old woman was arrested shortly after and remains in police custody.

Those involved are known to each other and police do not believe that the public is at any further risk. The investigation is ongoing, note police.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1(800)222-8477.

