Williams Lake RCMP respond to ATV theft, grass fire and assault

Williams Lake RCMP are recommending arson charges to the Crown for approval against two men in relation to a grass fire in the Stampede Grounds Tuesday afternoon behind Shoppers Drug Mart.
Staff Sgt. Del Byron said RCMP were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.
Two males were arrested — one is 40, the other one is 36.
The Williams Lake Fire Department attended.
ATV theft suspect arrested
Several charges are being submitted to Crown for approval by RCMP against a local man after he was arrested in Williams Lake with possession of an ATV stolen out of Lac La Hache on Wednesday, July 10.
Byron said a call came in at 4:10 a.m. July 10 from the 100 Mile House RCMP alerting someone had been assaulted in Lac La Hache, a blue quad was stolen and the suspect was headed toward Williams Lake.
When officers located the suspect, he did not want to stop and there was a minor collision with a police vehicle, Byron said, adding there was a short foot-chase and the suspect was arrested near the Stampede Motel.
Charges being recommended include dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a police officer, possession of stolen property and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.
Assault at WLIB
A suspect was arrested Tuesday, July 9 at Sugar Cane in relation to an assault at a bus shelter in the community at around 10:27 a.m.
Byron said the suspect was later released with a promise to appear in court on Sept. 18, 2019.
“The victim received cuts and abrasions to the face and head,” Byron confirmed.
news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter