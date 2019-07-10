Williams Lake RCMP respond to ATV theft, grass fire and assault

RCMP are recommending charges of arson against two men after they were arrested near the scene of grass fire in the Stampede Grounds Tuesday afternoon. Photo submittedRCMP are recommending charges of arson against two men after they were arrested near the scene of grass fire in the Stampede Grounds Tuesday afternoon. Photo submitted

Williams Lake RCMP are recommending arson charges to the Crown for approval against two men in relation to a grass fire in the Stampede Grounds Tuesday afternoon behind Shoppers Drug Mart.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said RCMP were called to the scene at 4:17 p.m., Tuesday, July 9.

Two males were arrested — one is 40, the other one is 36.

The Williams Lake Fire Department attended.

ATV theft suspect arrested

Several charges are being submitted to Crown for approval by RCMP against a local man after he was arrested in Williams Lake with possession of an ATV stolen out of Lac La Hache on Wednesday, July 10.

Byron said a call came in at 4:10 a.m. July 10 from the 100 Mile House RCMP alerting someone had been assaulted in Lac La Hache, a blue quad was stolen and the suspect was headed toward Williams Lake.

When officers located the suspect, he did not want to stop and there was a minor collision with a police vehicle, Byron said, adding there was a short foot-chase and the suspect was arrested near the Stampede Motel.

Charges being recommended include dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from a police officer, possession of stolen property and impaired operation of a motor vehicle.

Assault at WLIB

A suspect was arrested Tuesday, July 9 at Sugar Cane in relation to an assault at a bus shelter in the community at around 10:27 a.m.

Byron said the suspect was later released with a promise to appear in court on Sept. 18, 2019.

“The victim received cuts and abrasions to the face and head,” Byron confirmed.

