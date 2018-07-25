Williams Lake RCMP recovers stolen vehicles, machinery after tips from Quesnel detachment

Three men arrested in Williams Lake after separate stolen property reports from Quesnel

RCMP boxed in a vehicle and driver at a gas station north of Williams Lake Tuesday afternoon. Witnesses said police recovered a welder and took one person away in handcuffs. Facebook photo

Three men are in police custody after Quesnel and Williams Lake RCMP members worked together to recover stolen property on Tuesday, July 24.

A truck, a car and one piece of machinery were recovered in Williams Lake after being three separate reports of stolen property were made Quesnel.

On Tuesday at 12:38 p.m., Williams Lake RCMP received a report that a stolen car was located on Midnight Drive in the city’s north. Earlier that day, a black Saturn sedan had been reported stolen in Quesnel.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and taken into police custody with the car keys after an investigation by RCMP members. Williams Lake RCMP say the investigation in ongoing despite lack of co-operation with the police from the registered owner.

The same afternoon, at 1:04 p.m., Quesnel RCMP advised Williams Lake RCMP that a Chevrolet pick-up truck was travelling south on Highway 97 with a stolen welder. The owner of the stolen welder spotted the piece of equipment in the back of the truck when he happened to be travelling south on the highway at the same time.

A 28-year-old man from Alberta was arrested and the welder, valued at $10,000, was recovered. Williams Lake RCMP say they are recommending charges oftheft over $5,000 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Finally, at 4:39 p.m. on July 24, Quesnel RCMP asked Williams Lake RCMP to be on the lookout for a stolen Ford pick-up truck. A silver and red Ford F250 had been stolen around 10 minutes before.

Members of the Williams Lake RCMP spotted the truck headed southbound on Highway 97. They followed the stolen truck to Race Trac Gas Station in Wildwood. The driver of the stolen vehicle led police on a short foot chase, before being captured. The 30-year-old man was taken into custody with the assistance of police dog Grimm.

Williams Lake RCMP say they are recommending charges of breach of recognizance, possession of stolen property under $5,000 and flight from peace officer.

“The Williams Lake RCMP continue to work in close partnership with neighbouring RCMP, resulting in the apprehension of two multijurisdictional offenders. Williams Lake RCMP remain committed to cracking down on stolen vehicles and break-in to vehicles,” says Inspector Jeff Pelley, Williams Lake RCMP officer in charge.

Local RCMP remind the public to report any suspicious activities to police. Quesnel RCMP can be reached at 250-992-9211 and Williams Lake RCMP can be reached at 250-392-6211.

