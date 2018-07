RCMP said they have no comment at this time

Williams Lake RCMP are stationed in the 1000 block of Moxon Place Monday morning. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

Williams Lake RCMP remain on scene in the 1000 block of Moxon Place Monday morning.

Witnesses said there was a heavy police presence at 7:45 a.m.

At 10 a.m. there were still police cruisers and officers on scene and blocking entrance to one of the homes in the residential neighbourhood.

The RCMP said they have no comment at this time surrounding the details of the incident except to say the public is not at risk.