Williams Lake RCMP officers do push-ups to raise $1,177 for KidSport

The push-up funds are in addition to pledges online of $2,740 raised to date

Williams Lake RCMP Cpl. Fraser Bjornson (left) and Const. Dan Cohen take a break while doing a push-up fundraiser Friday, May 21 for KidSport. They raise $1,177 in two hours. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Two Williams Lake RCMP officers raised $1,177 for KidSport doing push-ups on Friday, May 21.

Cpl. Fraser Bjornson and Const. Dan Cohen did the push-ups outside of Save-on-Foods on the premise they would do one for each dollar donated.

Between 2 and 4 p.m. they raised the $1,177, completing the majority of the push-ups themselves with some assistance from Const. Jay Pickering and Const. Kevin Chen, also from the Williams Lake RCMP detachment.

“I think these guys are amazing,” said Rick Miller, chair person of the KidSport Williams Lake chapter as the push-up fundraiser got underway. “These guys are so enthusiastic and the cause for KidSport is just amazing.”

Praising the RCMP for being involved, Miller said “it’s so cool,” adding all funds raised go toward helping families cover the costs of sport fees.

Bjornson and Cohen have been training since March to complete a 4x4x48 this coming weekend, also a fundraiser for KidSport.

They plan to run four miles every four hours for 48 hours until they complete 77 miles.

The event will take place Friday, May 28 beginning at 8 p.m. at the Esler soccer fields.

So far they have raised $2,740 on their KidSport Facebook page toward the 4x4x48.

Bjornson is training for an ultra-marathon where he will run 107 kilometres in August.

When Cohen learned of his aspirations he suggested they do some training together and fundraise for a local charity.

Dee’s Dumplings of Williams Lake is donating five per cent of total sales in the month of May toward the 4x4x48 as well.

