Williams Lake RCMP nab suspect, recover firearms following break and enter

Williams Lake RCMP arrested one suspect and recovered multiple firearms from a residence in Williams Lake Aug. 18, 2020. (Black Press Media files)

Williams Lake RCMP recovered multiple firearms believed to be stolen and arrested one suspect Tuesday, August 18 following a break and enter and theft at a lakecity residence the day before.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, Officer in Charge of the Williams Lake detachment, said on Aug. 17 police responded to a break and enter of a residence the 1500 block of 11th Avenue North in Williams Lake. The investigation revealed that property was stolen from the residence including several firearms.

The next day, Pelley said members of the Cariboo Chilcotin Crime Reduction Unit, General Investigation Section and General Duty section executed a search warrant on a residence in Williams Lake.

“The search resulted in the arrest of a known male and recovery of multiple firearms. The male was subsequently released on strict public interest conditions and will be appearing in court on Dec. 16, 2020 pending charge approval from Crown Counsel,” stated Pelley in a news release, noting the offender’s name will not be released publically until charges are approved.

Pelley said RCMP are continuing their investigation and will be making recommendations of multiple possession of stolen property charges.

“Managing property crime offenders and pro-active enforcement measures of these offenders illegally obtaining firearm are a high priority of the Williams Lake RCMP,” said Pelley.

“Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at (250) 392- 6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800 222-8477.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune