Williams Lake RCMP investigating truck stolen from dealership

A red 2019 Dodge 1500 truck was stolen from Gustafson's Dodge

A red 2019 Dodge 1500 truck was stolen from Gustafson’s Dodge in Williams Lake Tuesday, Sept. 15.

RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the theft was reported to police at 10:23 p.m.

Video surveillance at the 122 Broadway Ave. North location shows two persons being dropped off by a Black Journey, then proceed to walk directly to the truck and install a plate on it, Byron noted, adding the persons then left heading south on Highway 20.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477.

Read more:Williams Lake RCMP stand down search for Highway 20 motorist

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Fire breaks out above Sparwood
Next story
BL Comfor holds an information session on their prescribed burning project

Just Posted

Most Read