Williams Lake RCMP investigating robbery at local convenience store

Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a robbery where two suspects walked into a local convenience store, assaulted the two employees and fled with cash and merchandise.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District advisory media relations said police were called to the scene on Saturday, Feb. 27 at 9:28 p.m.

Both employees received medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and evidence at the scene suggested the suspects fled on foot.

She said police dog services were called to the scene, but after an extensive search the suspects were not located.

Both suspects have been described as Indigenous men in their mid-20s, Saunderson noted, adding one suspect was five feet and six inches tall, medium build, wearing a black hoodie and black pants.

The other suspect was six feet tall, medium build, wearing black pants with a blue hoodie and carrying a camouflage bag.

Both were wearing masks.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

