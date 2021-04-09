Williams Lake RCMP investigating mischief complaint at local coffee shop

Police release photographs of two men who may have information on the incident

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking assistance identifying two men in relation to an on-going mischief investigation at a coffee shop.

“Just before 8 a.m. on April 7, frontline officers from the Williams Lake RCMP were called to a coffee shop located in the 1000-block of Highway 97 in Williams Lake for a report that someone had defecated on the walls and floor in a stall in the men’s washroom,” police noted in a press release.

Just prior to the incident being discovered, two men were observed separately entering the men’s washroom.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said police are releasing photos of both these men in an effort to identify them, as they may have information about the on-going investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211 and cite file 2021-2567 if they can identify either or both of the men.

