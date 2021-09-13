Williams Lake RCMP investigating assault in Boitanio Park, victim remains in critical condition

Williams Lake RCMP are asking anyone with information about an assault at Boitanio Park Saturday, Sept. 11 to contact the local detachment.

Officers were called to the park at 5:05 p.m. and located a 32 year old man suffering from life-threatening injuries, noted Cpl Madonna Saunderson, North District media relations in a news release.

“Investigators believe that several men assaulted him and video surveillance of the park showed the group of men get in a vehicle and leave the scene,” Saunderson said. “The vehicle was later located by police and has been seized pending a forensic investigation.”

Staff Sgt. Del Byron of the Williams Lake RCMP said the assault victim was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“It is believed that there were numerous witnesses to this assault and the police feel they may have information that would further the investigation,” Byron said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the detachment at 250-392-6211 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

