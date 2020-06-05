Williams Lake RCMP capture fugitive walking along Highway 97 in city limits

Witness said they could hear police yelling for suspect to 'get down'

Residents on the west side of Williams Lake could sleep easier Thursday evening, June 4, after police captured a suspect wanted for ramming a police car and fleeing into the forest just west of the city two days earlier.

Staff Sgt. Del Byron said the man was arrested without incident after being spotted by a police officer walking along Highway 97 headed south just past McDonald’s.

Read More: RCMP urge Williams Lake residents to be cautious as suspect remains on the loose

An area resident who witnessed the takedown, which occurred at about 1:40 p.m. Thursday afternoon, said he could hear yelling and that’s when he noticed the suspect and police.

“He wasn’t stopping,” the witness said of the suspect. “I just heard the police yelling ‘get down, get down.'”

The witness said the officer had a taser out, however, did not use it. The suspect complied with officers and could be seen in handcuffs with police.

The suspect was at large for two days after being reported for driving erratically on Highway 97 near Wildwood and then fleeing from police. An extensive air and ground search was conducted Thursday night by officers from Williams Lake and Alexis Creek RCMP as well as the Conservation Officer Service in an effort to catch the suspect.

At the time, police issued a warning to the public that the man was possibly armed and dangerous, and to be aware of their surroundings while he was at large.

No word just yet where the suspect was from.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Terrace Standard