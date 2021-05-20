Williams Lake, Quesnel recipients of poverty reduction grants from province

Digital literacy is an essential need for workers today, and one of the aspects of a project in Williams Lake called Every Door the Right Door that has received funding from the provincial government. (File photo)

Two Cariboo poverty reduction programs are receiving a financial boost from provincial funding.

The Ministry of Social Development and Poverty Reduction announced $50,000 to support the Every Door the Right Door project in Williams Lake and $50,000 to support a food redistribution pilot project in Quesnel.

This community social service project in Williams Lake will be comprised of many initiatives, including a digital literacy program and the development of a social enterprise program to provide opportunities for individuals with barriers to employment.

In Quesnel, the food distribution project will create community connections with food providers and organizations that can accept and distribute food to those in need and evaluate whether a sustainable food redistribution model can be developed long-term.

“Local governments are crucial in our efforts to reduce poverty in B.C., because the impacts of poverty are felt most keenly at the local level,” said Nicholas Simons, Minister of Social Development and Poverty Reduction in a news release. “By supporting local governments in the development of their own poverty reduction plans and projects, we’re ensuring they have the tools and resources to make a difference. As B.C. continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic, we know people still need extra support, and these grants do just that.”

These projects are from the second intake of the Poverty Reduction Planning and Action Program, administered by the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM).

