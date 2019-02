More information will be released today

Williams Lake RCMP have secured an apartment on Gibbon Street. Patrick Davies photoWilliams Lake RCMP have secured an apartment building on Gibbon street. Patrick Davies photo

Williams Lake RCMP are on scene at an apartment building on Gibbon Street near Cariboo Memorial Hospital Wednesday morning.

Police confirmed they are investigating a matter and said a press release will be issued this afternoon with more details.

The Tribune will follow this story.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter