Williams Lake plans to go ahead with March 24 council meeting

Public is encouraged to tune into the meeting online

Williams Lake is planning to hold its regular council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 at 6 p.m. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

A Williams Lake city council meeting scheduled for Tuesday, March 24 is going ahead as planned.

It will be a public meeting, however, corporate engagement officer Guillermo Angel said the City encourages all residents to tune into the live stream of the meeting which will be available on the City website once the meeting begins at 6 p.m.

“We would also like to remind the public that if you feel any flu-like symptoms that you are asked to stay home and not attend the council meeting,” Angel said.

On Thursday the City announced that city hall was closed to the public, however, Angel confirmed the front doors will be open Monday evening for the meeting only.

Agendas for council meetings are normally posted on the website by the end of Friday before regular and committee of the whole meetings.

Williams Lake Tribune