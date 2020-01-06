Williams Lake New Year’s baby arrives just after midnight Jan. 5

Aiden Daniel Lewis Char is a little brother for seven older siblings

Reggie and Janet Char welcomed their newborn son Aiden Daniel Lewis Char on Sunday, Jan. 5 at 12:04 a.m. at Cariboo Memorial Hospital. Aiden was the first baby born in Williams Lake in 2020.

The parents of a baby boy born on Jan. 5 at 12:02 a.m. in Williams Lake were surprised to learn he was the 2020 New Year’s baby.

“I’m happy our boy’s famous, but I did not expect that he would be the New Year’s baby,” said Reggie Char as his newborn son Aiden Daniel Lewis Char lay sleeping in his mother Janet Char’s arms at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Weighing 3,033 grams or six pounds and 11 ounces, Aiden already has a full head of black hair.

The Chars are from Tl’etinqox (Anaham) First Nation, about an hour’s drive west of Williams Lake, so they were already in town anticipating the birth of their baby when Janet went into labour.

By 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, they knew they needed to get to Cariboo Memorial Hospital because some of Janet’s deliveries have been quick.

Their daughter Jayonna, 7, was born in a hostel near the hospital when Janet’s water broke.

Another daughter Clarice, 2, was born within five minutes after Janet arrived at CMH by ambulance.

Aiden is baby brother to seven siblings — older sisters Shikita and Jerilyn, as well as Jayonna, 7, Reggie Jr., 6, Jezelle, 4, Melina, 3, and Clarice, 2.

Reggie said he was anticipating another girl so when Aiden was born he did not have a boy’s name picked out and left it up to Janet.

“I’m glad Reggie Jr. has a little brother now,” he added.

Jerilyn has two daughters so when she brought them to the hospital to meet Aiden on Sunday, they thought it was ‘cute’ that he was their ‘baby uncle,’ Reggie said.

Janet hopes to go home to Tl’etinqox on Wednesday, Jan. 8.

For doctor appointments, she said she brings her children into Williams Lake.

The first 2020 New Year’s baby in B.C. was born on Jan. 1 12:01 a.m. in New Westminster at Royal Columbian Hospital via cesarean section.

