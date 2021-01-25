Williams Lake Mounties capture man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

David Morin was apprenhended by police in Williams Lake after a public appeal. Police said Morin had several tattoos: right arm - “RIP JOHNNY”, left arm - “SELLARS,” left Leg - “INDIAN,” right leg - “OUTAW” Wanted: Assault - Use of Force, Assault Causing Bodily Harm and Utter Threats. (RCMP handout)

The BC RCMP would like to thank the public and media for their assistance in locating David Morin, who was the subject of a public appeal last week.

On Jan. 20, the BC RCMP issued a news release seeking public assistance in locating David Morin, 26, who was the subject of a Canada Wide Warrant, after failing to return to his court ordered residence in Vancouver on Friday, Jan. 2, 2021.

“We are pleased to report that during the early morning hours of Jan. 22, David Morin was located and arrested in Williams Lake by front line officers,” states Staff Sgt. Janelle Shoihet of the BC RCMP.

“We would like to extend our thanks to the public and media for assistance in helping police locate Morin and take him back into custody.”

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune