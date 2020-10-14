Williams Lake men arrested after ‘rural crime spree’

Quesnel RCMP say the men stole two trucks, guns and a bulldozer before being arrested

Two men were arrested after what police called a “crime spree” across Quesnel and Williams Lake.

In the early morning of Tuesday, Oct. 13, Quesnel RCMP received a report logging equipment was stolen from a logging site on the 1300 Road east of Quesnel.

Police say while driving to the site, they found two Williams Lake men inside a stolen truck. Four guns that had previously been stolen from the Williams Lake area were inside the truck.

Police say the men were in their second stolen vehicle of the trip, as their investigation revealed the men had driven to a mine site on the 1300 Road in a Dodge truck that was stolen from Williams Lake and gotten stuck.

“When the truck became stuck, the men tried to pull the vehicle out with a bulldozer they stole from a logging camp,” according to a news release from the Quesnel RCMP. “When that failed, they lit the truck on fire. The men then stole a worksite ambulance but were arrested before they could leave the area.”

Later in the morning, a worker reported two other suspicious males on the 1300 Road. The police located the two men and learned they were also from the Williams Lake area. Police continue to investigate their involvement.

Quesnel RCMP Sgt. Richard Weseen said this case is an example of how crime has no borders.

“Property crime offenders and prolific offenders have no boundaries,” he said in the release. “They commonly travel through several jurisdictions to commit crime. A big shout out has to go to the workers in the area that reported suspicious activity, as it was timely and assisted in the investigation.”

Any suspicious activity can be reported to Quesnel RCMP at 250-992-9211.

