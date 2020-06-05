Williams Lake mayor, doctors, tourism, chamber to provide updates at June tailgate event

A maximum of 30 vehicles can attend, event will be livestreamed

A tailgate event featuring Mayor Walt Cobb, Doctors Glenn Fedor and Paul Magnuson, Chamber president Vanessa Riplinger and CCCTA CEO Amy Thacker will be streamed online and have room for 30 vehicles at the Tourism Discovery Centre parking lot on Thursday, July 11. (Photo submitted)

Keeping within COVID-19 precautions, a tailgate talk is planned for the Tourism Discovery Centre (TDC) parking lot on Thursday, June 11 to update the community on a variety of topics.

Williams Lake economic development officer Beth Veenkamp said Mayor Walt Cobb, Amy Thacker, CEO of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association, Dr. Glenn Fedor, Cariboo Memorial Hospital chief of staff Dr. Paul Magnuson and Williams Lake and District Chamber of Commerce president Vanessa Riplinger will all speak at the event.

“We picked those speakers based on who we thought people would be interested in hearing from,” Veenkamp said.

Ryan Brink, IG Wealth Management division director is the evening’s moderator.

Only 30 regular vehicles can register to attend in person, but the event will aslo be livestreamed for people to watch online.

People can reserve a spot by going on the City of Williams Lake facebook page.

People who have registered are encouraged to arrive anytime after 4:30 p.m.

The event will begin at 5:15 p.m.

“People are burned out of Zoom and meeting online,” Veenkamp said of the reason for choosing to go with the drive-in style meeting.

“This is a chance to maintain our social distancing and have some laughs and get together.”

Sponsored by the Williams Lake Hiring Initiative, Veenkamp noted before COVID-19 arrived, they had organized some other community events.

They hosted one in January at the TDC and intended to do more events to encourage bring more networking opportunities back into Williams Lake.

“I’m trying to prove to our business partners in town that networking events are something people want and will attend,” Veenkamp added.

