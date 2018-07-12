Williams Lake man charged with robbery and theft of vehicle

Community members located the suspect in the 140 Mile House area and alerted the RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP have a 31-year-old man in custody after he was charged with robbery and theft of a vehicle in the 140 Mile House area. File image

William Paul Bolton, 31, of Williams Lake man is in custody and facing charges of robbery and theft of a motor vehicle.

RCMP Insp. Jeff Pelley, officer in charge of the Williams Lake detachment, is crediting community members for helping bring Bolton into custody.

“Due to the vigilance and care executed by rural community members further equipment was not stolen and Bolton was brought into custody,” Pelley said.

On Thursday, July 5, police responded to a report that a male had attended a residence in the 140 Mile area asking for a ride to Kamloops.

“During the course of this interaction the male grabbed lawn sheers and while brandishing them stole a side by side ATV,” Pelley said. “Police flooded the area but the male was not located.”

Later the same day, a quad was stolen from a residence on Knife Creek Road.

The quad was recovered by police later and the side by side ATV was recovered by neighbours in the area.

Pelley said in the early evening of Saturday, July 7, community members, being on alert, came upon a cold and wet male on the Big Meadow Forest Service Road.

“Knowing the circumstances of the past two days they contacted police,” Pelley said. “Police attended and the male was arrested and held for Court.”

Bolton remains in custody awaiting a future court appearance.

