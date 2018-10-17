Williams Lake make 29 arrests during three-week effort to combat break and enters

Over a three-week period Williams Lake RCMP netted 29 arrests in an effort to thwart break and enters and theft from vehicles. File image

Heightened efforts by police to combat an increase in break and enters and theft from vehicles have resulted in 29 arrests and 27 potential charges, the Williams Lake RCMP said Wednesday.

“Keeping up a proactive policing approach, police have identified prolific and known property offenders in the city,” said Cpl. Madonna Saunderson, North District NCO media relations. “Street checks were conducted and where applicable, curfew checks where completed nightly.”

A policing project took place over a three-week period and during this time, approximately 60 contacts where made with known offenders and 29 arrests were made, Saunderson said, noting the RCMP submitted numerous reports to the BC Prosecution Service for review and as a result, there are two individuals on strict curfew conditions and three of the arrested individuals remain in custody.

Potential charges from the project include six charges of possession of stolen property, three charges of break and enter, eight charges of theft from vehicle, two charges of possession of a weapon, one charge charge of aggravated assault, one charge of possession of break and enter tools and six charges of breach of conditions.

“The Williams Lake RCMP will continue to focus on the identified individuals in a continuing effort to reduce the number of thefts”, said Insp Jeff Pelley, OIC Williams Lake Detachment. “The continued collaborative enforcement strategies of all units effectively enhanced the safety of our community.”

Read more: Police make arrest in connection to break and enter, stabbing

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter