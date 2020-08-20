Williams Lake Library slate to reopen Tuesday, Aug. 25

The pages will turn once again at the Williams Lake Library next week.

The Williams Lake branch of the Cariboo Regional District will reopen its doors to the public on Tuesday, Aug. 25, however, COVID-19 safety precautions mean new rules will be in place to ensure physical distancing and to limit occupancy at the branch.

Additional safety measures include glass barriers at the circulation desk and a 72-hour quarantine for returned items.

Some collections, such as newspapers and archival materials, will not be available at this time, said Chris Keam, CRD manager of communications.

HOW IT WILL WORK:

• A staff member will greet you at the door to explain what is available and to dispense hand sanitizer. Patrons are asked to limit their visit to the amount of time it takes to choose what they want to checkout and to enjoy their selections at home.

READ MORE: CRD library to offer curbside pick up in Williams Lake beginning June 9

• Signage is in place to help navigate new traffic patterns in the library. A limited number of patrons will be permitted in the library at a time. If the library is at maximum capacity when you arrive please join the line outside the library.

• If you are concerned about handling library materials once you get home, set them aside for 72 hours before enjoying them.

• A limited number of public computers will be available for pre-booking and drop-in.

• The Curbside Holds Pickup service (with amended hours) and all digital services continue to be available. We encourage customers uncomfortable with visiting the library to take advantage of these continued services.

• Anyone who is sick or self-isolating is asked to refrain from visiting the library. Because of our focus on physical distancing and hand hygiene, masks are not required; however, visitors wearing masks are certainly welcome.

• The 100 Mile House and Quesnel branches are expected to open with similar restrictions in September. Work is underway to allow rural locations to open later in the fall.

The Williams Lake Library will be open for in-persons visits from Tuesday to Friday with seniors only from 10 to 11 a.m., followed by everyone welcome between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Children must be accompanied by an adult who stays with them for the entire visit.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune