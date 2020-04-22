Williams Lake Golf Club member carts, club’s range-picker burned by vandals

Four of six member carts were a complete loss

Several golf carts were destroyed early Friday, April 17 at the Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club. (Morgan Day photo)

Williams Lake Golf and Tennis Club general manager was awoken at 4 a.m. Friday, April 17 to learn six members’ golf carts and the club’s range-picker had been set on fire at the compound.

“Luckily the majority of the members had their carts under their own insurance,” Morgan Day told the Tribune Wednesday. “Obviously there is still the deductible, but four of the six member golf carts were a complete loss.”

All of the carts and equipment were locked inside a gated compound that houses them during the season, with many left there through the winter.

Morgan said it was also fortunate that only six carts were impacted because the majority of members have not brought their carts to the club yet.

“We have 26 of our carts that belong to the club and there are close to 20 member carts there right now.”

There are surveillance cameras on site and Day said video footage showed two suspects on the premise during that time, noting golf carts cost anywhere around $6,500 and up and used carts can vary quite a bit in price.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sgt. Del Byron confirmed Wednesday that police are continuing to investigate the incident.

