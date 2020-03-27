Williams Lake firefighters shopping for Salvation Army food services

Due to COVID-19 pandemic precautions, the Salvation Army had to send its volunteers home

Williams Lake firefighters have come to the aid of the Salvation Army by doing shopping. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

Firefighters in Williams Lake are shopping for the Salvation Army as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.

Mayor Walt Cobb shared that information in a video on the City’s Facebook Thursday evening.

“When the firefighters heard the Salvation Army had a need, I’m proud to say, they all wanted to help,” Fire Chief Erick Peterson told the Tribune.

“We will continue to monitor the needs of the Salvation Army and will support where required.”

Praising the Salvation Army for its ‘incredible’ work in Williams Lake, Peterson said he asks anyone who can to please support the Salvation with food or cash donations.

Tamara Robinson, director of family services and community outreach for the Salvation Army, said the help from the firefighters has been a ‘blessing.’

“The reality is during this time our head office has asked us to send our volunteers home for the most part to keep them home and safe,” Robinson said Friday. “This means that we are running on little more that our four staff.”

When it comes to shopping, she added, it is a two-person job due to the nature of the amount of goods the Salvation Army is looking to buy.

“That being said, once our morning time-sensitive tasks are completed, by the time we get to the stores in the later afternoon we have noticed that what we need is mostly sold out, or we run out of time all together to shop.”

As a result, she have has given the fire department a list of the items needed in the food bank, as well as a budget and they go out and find those items.

“We really appreciate the help of the fire department,” Robinson said. “The City’s chief administrative officer Milo Mac Donald and Erick Peterson have been very supportive of us. We would like to thank the City and the fire department for supporting us as we try to meet the needs of the most vulnerable in our community during this unprecedented time.”

The meal services being conducted from the Emergency Disaster Services truck which started on Monday have been going well, she added.

“Dave Dickson has come to support us with that.”

They are serving over 50 people a day and handing out produce bags to those who need fresh fruit and vegetables.

“We are asking people to come to the food truck between 12 to 12:45 p.m. to pick those up.”

Anyone needing food bank assistance is asked to call 250-392-2423 extension 214 for their hamper and they will have it delivered.

