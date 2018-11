As of 1:50 p.m. emergency crews were still on scene dealing with the situation

Emergency crews respond to a structure fire on Kinglet Road off South Lakeside Drive Thursday afternoon in Williams Lake. (Photo submitted)

Members from the Williams Lake Fire Department and the Williams Lake RCMP are on the scene at a house fire on Kinglet Road, located off South Lakeside Drive, Thursday afternoon.

As of 1:50 p.m. emergency crews were still dealing with the situation, where smoke is visible coming from the home.

More details to come.

