Williams Lake Fire Department responds to gas leak on Frizzi Road

  • Mar. 7, 2019 12:00 a.m.
The Williams Lake Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas leak on Frizzi Road Thursday afternoon.

At 1:15 p.m. the area was cleared by the WLFD at Sigurdson Forest Products due to the leak.

WLFD Chief Erick Peterson said the gas line has now been shut off.

All areas are reopening now, along with Frizzi Road.

Peterson said fire trucks were heading back to hall, however, chiefs were remaining on scene.

