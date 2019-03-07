Williams Lake Fire Department responds to gas leak on Frizzi Road

At 1:15 p.m. the area was cleared by the WLFD at Sigurdson Forest Products due to the leak.

The Williams Lake Fire Department works on scene at Frizzi Road where a gas leak occurred Thursday afternoon. (Patrick Davies photo)

The Williams Lake Fire Department was called to the scene of a gas leak on Frizzi Road Thursday afternoon.

WLFD Chief Erick Peterson said the gas line has now been shut off.

All areas are reopening now, along with Frizzi Road.

Peterson said fire trucks were heading back to hall, however, chiefs were remaining on scene.

