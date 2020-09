The fire is contained to a piece of equipment

Members of the Williams Lake Fire Department are responding to a fire at West Fraser Mill on Soda Creek Road Saturday morning.

Fire chief Erick Peterson said a loader caught fire, but has been moved away from any buildings. There is no threat to the mill itself.

Williams Lake Tribune