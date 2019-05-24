Williams Lake Farmers Market seeks permission to include licensed liquor vendors

The board has been approaced by a winery from Prince George

Williams Lake Farmers Market board director Barb Scharf said she and other board members will be asking city council for permission to have licensed liquor vendors participate in the market. They will present the request at the regular council meeting on Tuesday, May 28. Monica Lamb-Yorski photo

The Cariboo Direct Farm Market Association is seeking permission from the City to allow brewery and distillery vendors at the Williams Lake Farmers Market.

Barb Scharf, board member, said they were approached by Northern Lights Estate State Winery at the beginning of the season, wondering if they could sell at the market.

“They do Prince George’s farmers market and they do Quesnel’s farmers market,” Scharf said. “They make the wine from things they grow themselves — berries and stuff.”

In response Scharf and the board looked into the regulations and learned they had to have permission from the owner of the site to have liquor sale on site.

At the regular meeting Tuesday, May 28, city council will receive a request from the farmers market to approve licensed liquor vendors, subject to the vendors meeting all requirements of and obtaining Market Authorization from the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Scharf said legislation has made it easier for land-based wineries and people that produce their own product from what they grow themselves.

“They are considered a farm and they can participate in a farmers market. If we do get it passed they will be able to give samples and sell their product.”

Board member and vendor Shawn McGrath said the farmers market will also be going ahead with its Tuesday night markets beginning July 2 from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

So far 12 to 20 vendors have showed interest in participating.

“A lot of people aren’t sure but they want to try it for a week or two to see how it goes,” Scharf said.

The market is also seeking performers for the market stage.

Anyone interested in performing is asked to contact by e-mail wlfm.manager@gmail.com.

“We have a small performer’s stipend,” Scharf added.

