Williams Lake EOC reduced to level one, small slide not appearing to move further

The city of Williams Lake has reduced its emergency operations centre to a level one because the slide discovered on Monday, March 29 int he river valley seems to have stopped moving further at this point. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The city has reduced its emergency operations centre to level one in response to the new slide in the river valley, but is asking the public to avoice the area until further notice.

In a news release issued Thursday, EOC director Erick Peterson said since the initial slide there does not appear to be any further movement.

City crews will continue to monitor the area and plans are in place in the case of the slide worsening or threatening the sanitary sewer line.

“Proactive measures have been undertaken to protect and respond to any damage, and the city is actively developing remediation plans,” Peterson noted.

