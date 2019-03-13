Williams Lake city workers will haul dirt for Indoor Rodeo

City council has approved the City supplying equipment and operating engineers for hauling dirt into the Cariboo Memorial Complex for the Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo, taking place April 26 to 28, 2019. Angie Mindus photo

The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo will once again receive support from the city with use of dump trucks and a loader to import dirt into the Cariboo Memorial Complex.

City council unanimously approved the use of the equipment for the rodeo which will be held Friday, April 26 to Sunday, April 28, 2019.

Gary Muraca, director of municipal services, in a report to council suggested the dirt be moved in on Tuesday, April 23, and will require five trucks and one loader.

“The Williams Lake Indoor Rodeo Association has planned for trucks to remove the earth from the facility on the morning of Monday, April 29, but will still require use of the city loader,” Muraca said, noting the change from 2018 is that labour to operate the City equipment is requested to be provided by the City as opposed to a volunteer basis.

Muraca said an estimated in-kind cost associated with the labour, equipment use, including fuel, will be $3,000.

Indoor Rodeo president Kelly Walls, in a letter to the city, said the event sees more than 5,000-plus people attend, compete and volunteer.

“This support helps our organization enormously and greatly helps to cut some of our high costs of putting on an indoor rodeo,” she noted.

