Williams Lake city council asks for quotes to put temporary asphalt on Highway 20

Staff also directed staff to look at the cost of grading and repaving a portion of Dog Creek Road

During a special committee of the whole meeting Tuesday, July 27, Williams Lake city council instructed staff to get quotes for the cost of putting a temporary asphalt cap on Highway 20 where the road has historically heaved.

“They are up there today milling another chunk and have no intention of paving until September or October,” said Coun. Scott Nelson.

Nelson said there are two major paving companies in town doing contracts and it would save money if one of them could do the temporary asphalt.

On July 15, a MoTI spokesperson told the Tribune the ministry recognizes people are frustrated by the conditions of the roadway and crews are working to improve ride-ability of that area of Highway 20 while the ministry awaits recommendations from geotechnical engineers.

During the committee of the whole meeting council also asked staff to get quotes for grinding and paving a portion of Dog Creek Road inside the city limits that is heaving.

Chief administrative officer Gary Muraca told council a temporary solution for that area of Dog Creek Road will cost about $300,000.

“That isn’t including the section we re-did four years ago,” Muraca said. “The problem is, you have to take care of the underlying issues. It might actually accelerate the problem adding more weight to the road structure. You add more tonnage on top of that, it’s not going to slow down the slide.”

Council, however, voted in favour of getting quotes for both the temporary asphalt on Highway 20 and grading and paving Dog Creek Road.

Cobb said as it is a water issue it falls under the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations (FLNRO) and FLNRO will need to be included in the discussions.

Muraca said LiDAR mapping has been facilitated by the Cariboo Regional District of the area that will be shared with Williams Lake, Quesnel and MoTI.

“That information will be supplied in the next couple of weeks and that will give us a sense of the land movement in the area,” Muraca said.

