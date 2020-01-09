Williams Lake businesswoman launches T-shirt fundraiser for fire-ravaged Australia

Courtney Vreeman of Still North Design Co. raised thousands of dollars in just one day

Still North Design Co. founder Courtney Vreeman is throwing her efforts and influence behind a fundraising campaign for the Australia wildfires.

Vreeman, whose T-shirt designs have gained wild popularity across Canada in the last two years, created a ‘Australia Strong’ design for her T-shirts with 100 per cent of the profits of the shirts sold donated to help the fire-ravaged country.

Read More: Williams Lake’s Still North Design Co. strikes a chord with Canadian consumers

In just eight hours, Vreemen’s post regarding the fundraiser was shared hundreds of times and thousands of dollars was raised.

“Tears fill my eyes as I reflect on today,” Vreeman posted Wednesday. “We received hundreds of orders from all over the world. My goal is to donate over $10,000 from this week’s tee shirt sales and we are more than half way there in only a few hours.”

Read More: Canada will consider more aid for Australia as bushfires burn across country

Vreeman went on to thank Still North’s fans and followers for the outpouring of support.

“I truly live to give and you guys always supporting my crazy fundraisers means the world to me. I appreciate every single one of you, and though SNDC’s contribution may not be huge, every penny counts.”

During the 2017 wildfires, Vreeman launched a similar fundraising campaign which also raised thousands of dollars for fire victims.