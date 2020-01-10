Williams Lake area couple without home phone since Dec. 22

Cary Christensen wonders if any other Telus customers in the area are experiencing the similar issues

A Williams Lake area couple have been without home phone service since a power outage on Dec. 22. (Photo submitted)

A couple living in Chimney Valley near Williams Lake have been without home phone service since Dec. 22 when there was a power outage.

Cary Christensen said when the power came back on the next day and they realized they had no telephone she reached out to Telus.

Telus sent her some e-mails, thanking her for her patience and informing her Williams Lake was being affected by a network outage. Subsequent e-mails indicated a technician would be coming out to the house.

So far a technician has not shown up and as of the evening of Jan. 10 the phones were still not working.

The Tribune inquired on Christensen’s behalf with Telus a few times throughout the week.

Responding to another inquiry Friday afternoon, Telus senior communications manager Liz Sauvé responded in an e-mail that the phone service was restored and it “appears to have been due to a storm, but appears to be an isolated issue.”

There is no cell coverage where Christensen and her husband Jim Redpath live so Christensen has been relying on the internet to communicate with people.

“I have relatives in their 80s and 90s who don’t message so I have to go into town in order to get in touch with them,” she said.

They have lived in their house for 15 years and other than a buzzing on the phone that was fixed quickly last year, have never had any other trouble.

Purchased in August 2019, the phones worked fine before the power outage.

Christensen is wondering if anyone else is having similar issues with a land line.

“The telephone rings at the house and call display works but when I answer it’s a dead line. I have no dial tone and I cannot call out.”

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter