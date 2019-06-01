Williams Lake and IUOE Local 882-B ratify new five-year collective agreement

It will go into effect on July 1, 2019

Williams Lake and the union representing 125 city workers have ratified a new five-year collective agreement that provides wage increases totaling 10 per cent over the five years of the contract at two per cent each year.

Williams Lake and the union representing 125 city workers have ratified a new five-year collective agreement that provides wage increases totaling 10 per cent over the five years of the contract at two per cent each year.

“I’d like to thank the bargaining team for their work,” said Mayor Walt Cobb, noting both the City and the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 882-B worked extremely well together.

“Bargaining was successful with a 92-percent member-vote on ratification. The contract is the product of working together to achieve a mutually beneficial outcome, and we look forward to continuing our positive working relationship.”

Adrian David, the union’s business manager, said negotiations achieved a lot for the members.

“There are improvements to wages and improvements to benefits. We are looking forward to working with the City through the term of the new agreement,” David said.

The city’s corporate engagement office Guillermo Angel said in a press release the City’s bargaining team included Ashley Williston, director of human resources, Gary Muraca, director of municipal services, Vitali Kozubenko, chief financial officer, Councillors Scott Nelson and Jason Ryll.

The Union’s bargaining team included David, along with Rob Warnock, chief shop steward, Cindy Walters, shop steward, and Scott Novakowski, shop steward.

“The bargaining teams worked hard together to negotiate an affordable settlement that protects citizens’ interests and provides fair, equitable and competitive compensation to employees,” Nelson said. “I know I can speak for the rest of council when I say that we deeply appreciate our relationship with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 882-B and the strong dedication of City of Williams Lake employees.”

Williston added the City values and appreciates the work of all its employees, and is pleased to have reached a fair agreement.

“Our relationship with the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 882-B is built on mutual respect and trust, it was truly a team effort from both sides of the table,” Williston said.

In February 2013, city workers in Williams Lake held a legal strike, which lasted about two weeks.

Since then, David said, the relationship between the union and the City has improved “greatly.”

“There are always little things to address, but there haven’t been any major issues for quite some time.”

With the new agreement in place, which goes into effect July 1, 2019, David said it’s time for the workers to get down to the business of getting things done for the citizens of Williams Lake.

“We have people working at the airport, the complex, city hall, the public works yard, the fire hall and the RCMP,” he added.

