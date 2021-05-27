Williams Lake, Alexis Creek RCMP looking for man charged with second degree murder

Kyle Gilpin is wanted on breaching conditions of his release

Williams Lake RCMP are seeking the public’s help to locate a man wanted for a breach of conditions related to a second degree murder charge from more than two year ago.

Kyle Gilpin is facing one count of second degree murder and one charge of attempt to pervert, obstruct or defeat the course of justice in relation to the death of a man in Tsideldel First Nation on Friday, Oct. 19, 2018.

Read more: Second degree murder charge confirmed in connection with Tsi Del Del homicide

Gilpin, who was 23 years old at the time he was charged, did spend time in custody following his arrest. He most recently appeared in court in Williams Lake for his preliminary hearing in January and has another court date set for August in connect with the murder charge.

Gilpin is described as an Indigenous male, standing five-foot-six-inches tall, weighing 122 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

RMPC said if Gilpin is located, contact the RCMP immediately, and warned the public to not confront him.

If anyone has information about Gilpin or his whereabouts contact the RCMP at 250-392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

greg.sabatino@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Williams Lake Tribune