Williams Lake activates Emergency Operations Centre in response to small landslide

The slide has damaged a section of the city's storm line above the river valley

Several industrial properties on Frizzi Road were under an evacuation order last year. (Angie Mindus file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)

The City of Williams Lake has activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 2 in response to a minor landslide in the vicinity of Frizzi Road and North Mackenzie Avenue, above the Williams Lake River Valley.

The slide has damaged a section of the City’s storm line, and the City is actively monitoring the adjacent sanitary line to ensure measures are in place to protect and respond to any damage.

Erick Peterson, EOC director, said no properties are currently at risk. The city has notified all relevant agencies and is working with Emergency Management BC to address the situation as it evolves.

The city will continue to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre and will provide updates as they are available.

