Williams Lake activates emergency operation centre as precaution

The EOC has been activated as a level one, which is the lowest activation level

Williams Lake activated its Emergency Operation Centre at the fire hall Friday as a precaution while the Cariboo Regional District has put evacuation alerts in place for an area that borders the City’s fire protection area. Photo submitted

Williams Lake has activated its emergency operations centre (EOC) at the fire hall on Hodgson Road as a precaution.

The City said Friday afternoon the EOC is being activated at level one, which is the lowest activation level and is meant simply as a precaution because evacuation alerts have been issued by the Cariboo Regional District for areas that border the City’s fire protection area.

“At this time there is no immediate threat to any structures or property within the City limits,” noted the City’s director of protective services Erick Peterson in the press release.

The only fire of note in the area is near Springhouse approximately 19 kilometres southwest of Williams Lake.

Read more: Evacuation alert issued for Mayfield Lake area north to Buckley Drive, including Springhouse

CRD communications manager Emily Epp said Friday afternoon Emergency Social Services (ESS) in Williams Lake is geared up and ready to go should they need to activate.

“It hasn’t been formally activated in the city yet because the areas are still on alert. Obviously that would change if things change,” Epp told the Tribune.

Epp said RCMP went door-to-door to deliver the Shag Creek fire evacuation order in the northwest corner of the CRD.

“We have had a few people check in Prince George ESS which is where they were told to go,” Epp said. “With the Houseman Road evacuation at Forest Grove we also had the RCMP go door-to-door which was finished yesterday.”

Some residents in the Forest Grove area did not evacuate last night as they were dealing with their livestock, and therefore did not check into the ESS at Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School until Friday morning, she added.

Read more: Evacuation reception centre moves to Peter Skene Ogden Secondary School, in 100 Mile House

To find information for the City of Williams Lake, residents can check the city’s Facebook page or Twitter or contact 250-392-2364.

To find evacuation alert information for the Cariboo Regional District, visit the CRD’s website at cariboord.ca, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/CRDEmergencyOperations or on Twitter @CaribooRD.

You can also contact the CRD public information line at 1-866-759-4977.

For information of an urgent nature, call the City of Williams Lake EOC at 250-392-2364.

news@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter