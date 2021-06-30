WKE's French Immersion students bid adieu to the program last week. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)

William Konkin Elementary students bid adieu to French Immersion

Last week, William Konkin Elementary's students bid farewell to their beloved French Immersion program by gathering, wearing their matching hoodies provided by the French PAC. The school district decided earlier this year to discontinue the french immersion program citing the program unsustainable among other reasons. (Priyanka Ketkar photo/Lakes District News)