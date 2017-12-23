Will you take the plunge on New Year’s Day?

More than 500 people braved the icy Bedford Channel last Jan. 1 for Polar Bear swim

Darian Kovacs cleared ice from the surface of the Fraser River prior to last year’s Polar Bear Swim. Langley Times file photo

Will you do the Polar Bear swim this New Year’s Day?

Last Jan. 1, more than 500 people welcomed the new year with a plunge into the icy Bedford Channel.

It was likely the coldest, snowiest Polar Bear swim in more than a decade, but participants didn’t seem to mind.

The Fort Langley Polar Bear plunge was started by Fort Langley resident Darian Kovacs, founder of Jellybean Marketing.

His idea for the local swim quickly took off and now hundreds show up to run into — and quickly out of — the icy water.

The plunge happens at noon.