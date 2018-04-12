Wilf Taekema promoted to director of engineering and public works

Taekema will oversee the city of Port Alberni's engineering and infrastructure projects

The city of Port Alberni’s manager of operations, Wilf Taekema, has been promoted to the newly created position of Director of Engineering and Public Works.

Taekema joined the city in 2014 as streets superintendent and was promoted to manager of operations in 2016, where he oversaw the city’s public works department.

Prior to his time with the city, Taekema worked as the director of public works with the Town of Smithers for seven years.

In his new capacity, Taekema will be responsible for overseeing the city’s engineering and infrastructure projects, city works project planning and operations and the management of staff resources in both the engineering and city works departments.

“We are very pleased with the expertise and experience Mr. Taekema brings to the role of Director of Engineering and Public Works,” said city CAO Tim Pley. “From this position, he will lead our team in the renewal of aging city infrastructure, and support growth within the city.”

Taekema commenced his role as Director of Engineering and Public Works on April 10.