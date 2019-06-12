Wildstone Colours4Kids event in Penticton sets record

A record number of money and participants was realized at the sixth annual Wildstone Colours4Kids

It’s official.

Sunday’s sixth annual Wildstone Colours4Kids Run turned out to be Colours$Kids with the final figure for the OSNS Child and Youth Development Centre checking in at a record $20,500.

In addition to the most amount of money ever raised, the numbers of participants also reached new heights with an estimated 800 people doing the one or two lap course.

Money came from the entry fees of participants, silent auction and other by-donation activities and events, including food and beverages and a bouncy castle.

“We are so thankful to everyone who came out on Sunday and participated in our run to support OSNS,” said Wildstone’s Julie Read this week. “It is because of all the participants and our community of volunteers and sponsors that we are able to continue to grow this event each year.

“Our goal each year is to make the run better than last and I think we did that. We would also like to thank Scott Niedermayer for taking time out of his day to sign autographs and take pictures with fans.”

Niedermayer, a former NHL great, who has not only Stanley Cup rings but also an Olympic gold medal on the bookshelf, signed everything from photos to hockey pucks and cards for fans of all ages.

In addition, he personalized five hockey jerseys purchased by Wildstone, two team Canada, two Anaheim Ducks and one New Jersey Devils, that were auctioned off.

“We’re from Salmon Arm and this is our second time coming here for the Colours4Kids,” said Vanessa Martindale who was there with her two daughters and husband. “It’s a good cause to support and a great event, we really enjoy it.”

This year a section of Riverside Drive in the vicinity of LocoLanding was closed to traffic during the three-hour event and participants were started in two waves.

