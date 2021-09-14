Wildsight Revelstoke hosts medicinal plant workshop

The Wild Earth Medicinals workshop offered educational, spiritual insight into nature, on Sept. 12, near Revelstoke.

The three-hour outdoor workshop, guided by Sherri Mariash, taught the class tools to identify and learn about wild medicinal plants in Martha Creek Provincial Park.

Mariash has been studying plant medicine through multiple teachers, schools and traditions for over 10 years, and is a practitioner of energetic herbalism.

In identifying various plants, Mariash taught the group which could be used in making tea, oils, juices and on the skin for better health, as well as insight into harvesting and storage of the plants.

The tour was about more than herbalism, Mariash urged the group to think about their perception of plants, and how to interact with the natural world around them in a more meaningful way.

At the end of the tour, the group sat with cedar trees for 30 minutes, tuning in with nature and making a connection with their surroundings. Afterwords, the group sat and talked about their experience with the trees.

To learn more about future outings with Wildsight Revelstoke, visit www.wildsight.ca/branches/revelstoke/.

Sherri Mariash teaching the group at Martha Creek Recreational Trail. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Wild Earth Medicinals group hiking Martha Creek Recreational Trail. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Sherri Mariash teaching the group at Martha Creek Recreational Trail. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Pearly Everlasting plant. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Wild Earth Medicinals group hiking Martha Creek Recreational Trail. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Rowan tree. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Sherri Mariash teaching the group at Martha Creek Recreational Trail. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)